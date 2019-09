“I believe it was a very tragic, sad accident that took the life of a guy that was just coming home from work,” Roepke told People. “This is corn planting time, the best time of the year for a farmer. Kenny was working on one of the farms just a little north of Aurora and I think he was just coming home. For Chris, what happened was just a freak accident.” According to court documents obtained by People, there were empty bottles of alcohol found at the scene, though Soules, who was charged with a DUI in 2005 , has not been charged with drunk-driving.