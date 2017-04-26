Chris Soules & Whitney Bischoff Speak Out After His Fatal Hit & Run

Just a day after his arrest for a fatal hit and run, ex-Bachelor Chris Soules appeared in front of a judge. Soules was apparently so soft-spoken that the judge had to ask him to speak up. He posted a $10,000 bond after the accident, which killed 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.
While driving in Iowa Monday at around 8:20 p.m., Soules reportedly rear ended a John Deere tractor. The tractor went into a ditch and Mosher was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There were also empty alcohol containers in the car with Soules, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Soules has a history of alcohol-related offenses, but doesn't appear to have been charged for more than the hit and run.
Soules didn't speak publicly, leaving the statement making to attorneys Sean and Molly Spellman.
"Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers and with Mr. Mosher’s family,” the attorneys said in a statement provided to the media.
Whitney Bischoff, who took home the final rose but broke off her engagement with Soules in 2015, expressed her concerns.
“This is a very sad situation,” Bischoff told People. “I’m keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers, especially the victim and his family.”
We'll update you as we learn more.
