Emerging details reveal that alcohol was found on the scene of the fatal crash, according to KWWL. The outlet also reports that the star is being held under a $10,000 cash bond and has not been cooperative with law enforcement, who had to obtain a search warrant to get him out of his house after the initial accident.
The victim is reportedly 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher, who was later pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein.
According to court records available online, Soules has a history of alcohol-related driving convictions, although in this instance he has only officially been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
Advertisement
ABC told Refinery29 that they would not be commenting on the incident.
This article was originally published at 10:20 a.m.
Former Bachelor contestant Chris Soules was arrested Monday night after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal accident, local ABC affiliate KWWL reports. The TV personality, who starred in the 19th season of ABC's The Bachelor, reportedly crashed into a tractor trailer in Buchanan County, IA, before disappearing. The victim was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance where they later passed away.
KWWL reports that both vehicles, a tractor and a pick-up truck, were traveling southbound when the truck rear-ended the tractor, sending them both into ditches beside the road. The name of the victim has not been released.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. local time on April 24 and Soules was eventually arrested at 1:16 a.m., according to People. It's unclear as of yet whether Soules wound up turning himself in or if he was later tracked down by local police, but TMZ reports that the 35-year-old also needed medical attention before being taken into custody. He is currently charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, but could face additional charges as the investigation continues. People reports that Soules is not charged with driving under the influence.
Soules, who proposed to Bachelor contestant Whitney Bischoff before the two later called off the engagement in May 2015, first appeared on the 10th season of The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman, but was sent home just before the Fantasy Suite. He later joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars for its 20th season, reaching fifth place. He also appeared on Worst Cooks In America: Celebrity Edition.
The former reality star now resides in his hometown of Arlington, IA, where he farms his own land in addition to helping on his father's farm. Refinery29 has reached out to ABC and Soules' rep for comment and will update this story as more details become available.
Advertisement