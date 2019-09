The incident occurred around 8 p.m. local time on April 24 and Soules was eventually arrested at 1:16 a.m. , according to People. It's unclear as of yet whether Soules wound up turning himself in or if he was later tracked down by local police, but TMZ reports that the 35-year-old also needed medical attention before being taken into custody. He is currently charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, but could face additional charges as the investigation continues. People reports that Soules is not charged with driving under the influence