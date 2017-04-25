Former Bachelor contestant Chris Soules was arrested Monday night after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal accident, local ABC affiliate KWWL reports. The TV personality, who starred in the 19th season of ABC's The Bachelor, reportedly crashed into a tractor trailer in Buchanan County, IA, before disappearing. The victim was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance where he later passed away.
It's unclear as of yet whether Soules wound up turning himself in or if he was later tracked down by local police, but TMZ reports that the 35-year-old also needed medical attention before being taken into custody. He is currently charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, but could face additional charges as the investigation continues.
Soules, who proposed to Bachelor contestant Whitney Bischoff before the two later called off the engagement, first appeared on the 10th season of The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman. He later joined the cast of of Dancing With the Stars for its 20th season.
The former reality star now resides in his hometown of Arlington, IA, where he farms his own land in addition to helping on his father's farm. Refinery29 has reached out to ABC and Soules' rep for comment and will update this story as more details become available.
