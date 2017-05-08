Chris Soules Formally Charged In Fatal Hit And Run

Chris Soules, who last month hit a tractor trailer with his car in a fatal accident, has been formally charged for the accident. As Vulture reports, Soules is charged with a Class D felony — a hit and run resulting in death. The filing, initially obtained by local NBC affiliate KWWL, reads:
"Christopher Douglas Soules did drive a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in the death of any person and did not immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close as possible, and/or failed to return to and remain at the scene of the accident."
This is contrary to what Soules' lawyers have asserted throughout the procedure. Though initial reports claimed Soules "fled" the scene of the crime, representation for the Iowa native claimed he actually called 911 and attempted to resuscitate the victim, 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.
"While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived, " the statement, given to Us Weekly, reads.
Others have come forward to defend the former Bachelor. Robert Roepke, a relative of the victim told People that he believed the incident was nothing more than a "freak accident."
"I believe it was a very tragic, sad accident that took the life of a guy that was just coming home from work," Roepke said. "This is corn planting time, the best time of the year for a farmer. Kenny was working on one of the farms just a little north of Aurora and I think he was just coming home. For Chris, what happened was just a freak accident."
Soules' arraignment will occur on the morning of May 23rd.
