#tbt to my first love.⁣ ⁣ This beauty saved my life when I was young and served as my best friend for over 14 years. ⁣ ⁣ I slept overnight in her cage and once I left school each day, she was waiting in the parking lot for me. It's funny how an animal can teach you so much about the preciousness of life and this canine definitely was a guiding force for our family.⁣ ⁣ Parents - buy your children a pet they can grow up with. It's a life-changer and I would be lost to this day without some sort of pet interaction.⁣ ⁣ Love you, Casey.