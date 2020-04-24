Your Favorite Toxic Friendship Is Back & Thriving In The Dead To Me Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 teases that someone knows what Jen and Judy did to Steve. “I know what you did” is written in big letters on Jen’s garage. Yet it may be more than Judy and Jen keeping secrets from other people. As the noose tightens around Jen’s neck, Judy reminds Jen that she doesn’t have to lie to Judy. Jen gives Judy a look, like maybe that’s not exactly true. After all, security camera footage — which Jen watches alone — shows Jen getting aggressive with Steve. Hmm.

