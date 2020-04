Your Favorite Toxic Friendship Is Back & Thriving In The Dead To Me Season 2 Trailer

In the season 1 finale of Dead to Me , James Marsden’s Steve (one-time fiancé of Judy, full-time douchebag and money launderer) confronts Jen, searching for Judy. We don’t see what happens during their confrontation, but by the end of it, Judy arrives at Jen’s house and Steve is dead in the pool . Whether Jen killed Steve, or he died some other way, is up for debate, but it seems like the former, because that’s just the sort of mess these two would find themselves involved in.