As If Peter Weber’s Dating Life Couldn’t Get Messier, His Dad Is Now Involved

Peter Weber may be quarantining with Kelley Flanagan, but his parents are still as involved in his dating life as ever. After Barb basically put a stop to her son's relationship with Madison Prewett on The Bachelor's After The Final Rose, it appears his dad is now weighing on on his rumored relationship with Kelley. At least, he has a freaking nickname for her and revealed it on Instagram.
The Weber family's love of Kelley isn't exactly a secret. Before the finale, they all followed her on Instagram, and Barb even posted some gushing comments about the lawyer, who was sent home riiiight before hometowns on the season. There were even rumors that Kelley was going to win the show in the end, and she kind of has. Not only has she and Peter's quarantine outlasted pretty much all of his relationships from the show, but she is also so in with the fam that Peter's stoic father has softened enough to give her a nickname.
In honor of his dad's birthday, Peter posted a video on Instagram featuring his quarantine buddies, Dustin Kendrick and Kelley.
"Happy Birthday Capitan!" the caption of the video reads. "We wish we could be there with you today celebrating @747flyr but we’re there in spirit! We love you!"
"thanks so much for the wishes Chop Chip. Miss you guys."
Chop Chip? Unclear what the origin of that nickname could be, but the fact that Kelley and the Webers are already on nickname basis says a lot, even if Peter himself isn't saying much.
"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely," he explained on Nick Viall's podcast. "We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course."
Peter and Chop Chip, we're rooting for you. Or at the very least, Peter's dad is.
