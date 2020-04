As If Peter Weber’s Dating Life Couldn’t Get Messier, His Dad Is Now Involved

The Weber family's love of Kelley isn't exactly a secret. Before the finale, they all followed her on Instagram, and Barb even posted some gushing comments about the lawyer, who was sent home riiiight before hometowns on the season. There were even rumors that Kelley was going to win the show in the end, and she kind of has. Not only has she and Peter's quarantine outlasted pretty much all of his relationships from the show, but she is also so in with the fam that Peter's stoic father has softened enough to give her a nickname.