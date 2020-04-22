We Tried Loverboy, The Drink Of Summer House, & This Is What We Really Think

We started here because this was the flavor I was most eager to try, maybe because I see it on the show all the time, or maybe because ya girl loves a hibiscus donut. However, my family was skeptical. "I've never thought of drinking hibiscus before," my dad pondered. The wine lover in him took a sniff and raised his eyebrows, "I don't think you're supposed to do this, but the nose is not bad!" As we took our first sips, smiles spread across our collective faces. "I had very low expectations, but this is quite delicious," my mom offered, "it's definitely not too sweet." At one point, I even caught myself saying, "wow this high-key slaps." We all decided we couldn't taste the "kissed with lime" the packaging promised, but we didn't mind.