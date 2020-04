Online Alcohol Sales Are Skyrocketing — & These Are The Top-Selling Bottles

As the saying goes, in vino veritas, and let me tell you, in this quarantine time, the vino is speaking the veritas. As nonessential businesses grind to a halt, one industry is booming — alcohol delivery . The president of Wine Insiders, Louis Amoroso, says sales are up to five times what they would normally expect at this time, "People are stocking up for their Zoom happy hours, dinners at home, and Netflix watch parties." Amoroso compared its current wine sales to Black Friday and Cyber Monday citing a doubling of sales in just one day.