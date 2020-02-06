While he’s towing the Bravo company line by staying mum about his Summer House activities, Luke certainly has a lot going on in the next few months. He says he's not sure if he’ll be coming back for Summer House season 5, if Bravo brings the show back, but he has a packed schedule for now. “I’m hoping to film some stuff for HBO, and then I’m hoping to have stuff coming out on my website for my brand that I have to get up next week,” he says, pointing to a sunglasses line launch and the playoffs for the hockey team he coaches. "There’s a lot going on.”