Story from Entertainment

Trevor’s Ex Sierra Appears To Have Responded To Listen To Your Heart Cheating Drama

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: ABC/Maarten de Boer.
It's now expected on every Bachelor franchise that at some point, someone's ex will come back to bite them in the ass. In Trevor Holmes's case on Listen To Your Heart, it was his ex's friend, Natascha Bessez. She came in like a wrecking ball with claims that the former American Idol contestant had "emotionally cheated" on his girlfriend of over two years before their split, which was especially worrying to his new fling, Jamie Gabrielle, who says every relationship she's ever been in has ended with infidelity. For now, though, the 21-year-old is forgiving Trevor for his past mistakes. However, his ex Sierra Nielsen has come forward on social media to say her piece.
Advertisement
While the fitness and self-love guru hasn't directly called out Trevor in her posts, she's been public about their breakup since day one, referring to his "betrayals" in a lengthy Instagram post in September 2018.
View this post on Instagram

• || THE BREAKUP || • Walking away from anything thats unhealthy or causing you pain is one of the most difficult acts of self love. But one of the most powerful. Recently I was faced with just that….. Walking away from my relationship...💔 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Leaving was one of the hardest things I’ve done. But I had to leave out of LOVE FOR MYSELF. My heart was not being protected. It was not receiving the respect, loyalty, honesty and love it SO deserves. 🙏🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The past few weeks have been filled with pain, anger, tears, confusion, hurt, grief AND compassion while learning to forgive myself for allowing much less than I deserve for far too long. While also being gentle with myself & learning not to regret loving so hard. For giving it all I had. And for finally standing up for me. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ve come to realize that while these wounds from his betrayals may not be my fault, they are indeed my responsibility to heal. So now it is up to ME to show myself the love I’ve been missing. To honor myself. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I know infidelity & deceit come with a lot of pain & heartache. Taboo or not, I’ve always vowed to be honest, to share my heart & to create space for the hard stuff. I’m choosing to share my truth in hopes it reaches at least one of you who may be in the same position. I hope it gives you the courage to choose YOU sooner rather than later. To stop ignoring & forgiving constant unhealthy & unfaithful patterns. To not lose respect for yourself in the process of trying to save someone else. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I hope it gives you the strength to walk away from the table when honesty, faithfulness, respect and love are no longer being served. To never EVER settle. Because you DESERVE all the love & happiness in this world. And because each time one of us stands up for ourselves we stand up for all of us. So…. this is me… standing up for us all. 🙏🏻❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #YourSoulSexy #YSSchallenge #SelfLove #SelfWorth #heartbreak #realtalk #struggletostrength #newbeginnings #breakups #betrayal #healing #infidelity

A post shared by SIERRA - Health & Self-Love (@sierranielsen) on

In the lead-up to last night's episode, she also cheered on friend Natascha in the comments of a promo video about the soon-to-be-spilled cheating tea.
"THE QUEEN HAS LANDED," she wrote.
Then, following the episode, she shared two interviews Natascha gave about confronting Trevor, as well as her own message of growth.
"You can learn a lot from your mistakes but only when you aren’t busy constantly lying about them," she tweeted, likely hoping Trevor was reading. "Face them. Stop denying them. Lies may temporarily leave you at peace with others. But they will keep you at war with yourself forever."
She posted a similar message on her Instagram Story.
Sierra didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, but as Natascha told Refinery29, it sounds like this relationship drama is just getting started.
"Every day that goes by, there are revelations that are made, there are perspectives that are changed," she teased, adding, "You never know."
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series