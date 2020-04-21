Trevor’s Ex Sierra Appears To Have Responded To Listen To Your Heart Cheating Drama

View this post on Instagram

• || THE BREAKUP || • Walking away from anything thats unhealthy or causing you pain is one of the most difficult acts of self love. But one of the most powerful. Recently I was faced with just that….. Walking away from my relationship...💔 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Leaving was one of the hardest things I’ve done. But I had to leave out of LOVE FOR MYSELF. My heart was not being protected. It was not receiving the respect, loyalty, honesty and love it SO deserves. 🙏🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The past few weeks have been filled with pain, anger, tears, confusion, hurt, grief AND compassion while learning to forgive myself for allowing much less than I deserve for far too long. While also being gentle with myself & learning not to regret loving so hard. For giving it all I had. And for finally standing up for me. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ve come to realize that while these wounds from his betrayals may not be my fault, they are indeed my responsibility to heal. So now it is up to ME to show myself the love I’ve been missing. To honor myself. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I know infidelity & deceit come with a lot of pain & heartache. Taboo or not, I’ve always vowed to be honest, to share my heart & to create space for the hard stuff. I’m choosing to share my truth in hopes it reaches at least one of you who may be in the same position. I hope it gives you the courage to choose YOU sooner rather than later. To stop ignoring & forgiving constant unhealthy & unfaithful patterns. To not lose respect for yourself in the process of trying to save someone else. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I hope it gives you the strength to walk away from the table when honesty, faithfulness, respect and love are no longer being served. To never EVER settle. Because you DESERVE all the love & happiness in this world. And because each time one of us stands up for ourselves we stand up for all of us. So…. this is me… standing up for us all. 🙏🏻❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #YourSoulSexy #YSSchallenge #SelfLove #SelfWorth #heartbreak #realtalk #struggletostrength #newbeginnings #breakups #betrayal #healing #infidelity