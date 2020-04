Trevor’s Ex Sierra Appears To Have Responded To Listen To Your Heart Cheating Drama

It's now expected on every Bachelor franchise that at some point, someone's ex will come back to bite them in the ass. In Trevor Holmes's case on Listen To Your Heart, it was his ex's friend, Natascha Bessez . She came in like a wrecking ball with claims that the former American Idol contestant had "emotionally cheated" on his girlfriend of over two years before their split, which was especially worrying to his new fling, Jamie Gabrielle, who says every relationship she's ever been in has ended with infidelity. For now, though, the 21-year-old is forgiving Trevor for his past mistakes. However, his ex Sierra Nielsen has come forward on social media to say her piece.