And while both Chris and Bri admitted that this is the first time they've felt like this in a while and that trust has been an issue for them in the past, they're talking through the big stuff and being vulnerable with each other. For example, during their date, Bri told Chris about how her ex-fiancé broke up with her as she was trying on wedding dresses. (Ouch.) And Chris later said that Bri made him feel like he "could trust" again. Plus, since Bri said she best communicates her feelings via song, it's probably for the best that she dates a singer.