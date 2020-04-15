I Gave Myself A Bob Haircut At Home — & It Changed Everything

While there’s so much I love about my new neck-grazing cut, from the kicky shape to my newfound love of hair accessories (a padded headband and pearl barrette look all the more cute in a fresh bob), what I didn’t expect was for it to help me feel like myself again. Before I went for the chop, I was struggling to find any motivation to get dressed — properly dressed — in lockdown. Like everyone else working from home, I’d bought new joggers but, as friends and colleagues will tell you, I’ve never worn anything resembling athleisure before this. The lines between pajamas and everyday wear were becoming blurred and, as a fashion editor whose wardrobe is a constant source of joy and experimentation, I felt as though a part of me was lost. For some people, putting comfort first is the raison d'être of their wardrobe, but for me that meant losing the magic of playing dress-up.