Jennifer Love Hewitt Dyed Her Hair Pink In Quarantine — & She Looks So Different

Ask any stylist what advice they’d give to their clients who are bored at home while social distancing, and they’d probably say: Leave the drastic hair changes to the experts. (Martha Stewart would agree.) But that hasn't stopped many celebrities from debuting dramatic hair makeovers since self-isolating. Rosalía chopped bangs, Pink updated her pixie cut, Elle Fanning dyed her hair strawberry blonde. Now, Jennifer Love Hewitt — who just got professional highlights last month — is the latest to debut a major DIY dye job.
The actress, who usually doesn't veer far from her signature brunette strands, just revealed bold pink hair on Instagram. "The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" she wrote in the caption. The actress credited Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Color Conditioner, which deposits temporary color without a trip to the salon, for her new look.
Advertisement
Though Hewitt looks visibly thrilled with her new pink strands, she did give a bashful apology to her longtime colorist, Nikki Lee. "Don't be mad, lol," she wrote, tagging Lee in her caption. "I really miss you!"
While most experts would probably advise against drastic at-home techniques — like bleaching and double-process — there are plenty of drugstore color masks that provide some fun without the damage and guesswork. And hey, if at-home curiosity looks anything like Hewitt's new hair, we say do whatever floats your boat.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement