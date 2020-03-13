Jennifer Love Hewitt’s New “Love Lights” Are Perfect For Spring

When a celebrity has been in Hollywood long enough to have a signature hairstyle, a new cut or color can be a little jarring for fans. For example, we were thrown when Ashlee Simpson traded her platinum blonde color for "pumpkin pink" and even more so when The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger cut her waist-length hair into a textbook bob. Now, we're getting the same feelings thanks to Jennifer Love Hewitt's short new 'do and fresh color.
However, unlike the changes made by Simpson and Scherzinger, Hewitt's is subtle. Her L.A.-based stylist and colorist, Nine Zero One's Nikki Lee, calls the new look, "A fresh chop with some love lights."
Lee posted a reveal shot of Hewitt after last week's appointment, and we have to say, even in profile, the 41-year-old actress has never looked better. Not only does the true lob, which hits between her chin and shoulder blades, look healthy and flattering, the piece-y, golden-blonde highlights — or, love lights, rather — brighten her brunette root shade in the most natural way, as if by the sun.
At this time, we'd recommend logging this spring refresh into your hair inspiration folder, but taking a beat before actually seeing your stylist. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts recommend social distancing, which means holding off on your salon appointments for the time being. Nine Zero One will remain open, but has issued a statement to its clients encouraging them to prioritize their health and safety at this time. "We ask clients to follow precautions and please stay home if they feel sick," the release reads. "If you are not 100%, please call the front desk and we will be happy to reschedule you while waiving the cancellation fee."
Many salons and beauty retailers — from indie nail salons and spas to Glossier and Sephora — have issued similar statements urging clients to exercise their best judgement when it comes to their safety, and the safety of the country as a whole.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
