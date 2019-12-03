Nicole Scherzinger Just Chopped Her Hair Short — & You Won’t Recognize Her

Over the weekend, the Pussycat Dolls reunited for their first live performance in a decade. Fittingly, the surprise show took place during the finale of the British musical competition show X-Factor: Celebrity — where the girl band's frontwoman, Nicole Scherzinger, starred as a judge.
Fueling all those comeback rumors in the wake of the on-stage reunion, Scherzinger just gave fans something new to talk about: Her dramatic new haircut. At last night's Fashion Awards in London (on the heels of the X-Factor performance), the singer showed up to the red carpet fully unrecognizable without her signature accessory: waist-skimming, shiny black hair.
This isn't the first time Scherzinger has debuted shorter hair — her shoulder-length lob made headlines back in 2017 — but it's certainly the shortest cut we've seen on her by a clean six inches.
Considering one of Scherzinger's most recent Instagram posts shows her wavy black hair grazing her shoulders, it's safe to say that most of Scherzinger's 'signature' length comes from a good set of extensions. However, the new polished blunt bob serves as a statement accessory in and of itself, accentuating her jawline (and diamonds).
The whole look is giving us major '90s Posh Spice vibes — the blunt cut, nude lip, and confident smize — which certainly feels fitting considering the impending 2020 Pussycat Dolls comeback tour.
