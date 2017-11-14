Remember the Pussycat Dolls — best-selling female musical group that blessed the early 2000s in the same way Spice Girls did the 90s? Well, they are reportedly staging a comeback. And on the heels of that big news, there's another topic worth talking about that goes beyond the band's reunion: lead singer Nicole Scherzinger's whole new look — that she definitely did not sport back in 2007.
It's no sci-fi bob, but it sure is shorter than Scherzinger has ever gone before. The 39-year-old X Factor judge often rocks billowing long waves on and off the red carpet, but it appears as though those beachy hair days are long gone. Yesterday, the Pussycat Doll showed off the newly cropped cut alongside her friend Kelly Osbourne on her Instagram.
Advertisement
While the transformation is simple, it's out of character for the singer. The last time she debuted a somewhat similarly layered cut was back in 2015 — but even that still extended past her collarbone. However, unlike chin-grazing styles, the lob offers up a fresh update on an old look that won't require too much of an adjustment period to Scherzinger's usual hair routine.
Unsurprisingly, she's not the only celebrity getting in on the lob craze lately. Earlier this week, Kourtney Kardashian revealed a blunt cut on her Instagram. Unlike her sisters, this is another dramatic — and rare — change for the eldest Kardashian sister. And we're sure these two won't be the last to make the change. As they say, all good trends come in threes.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement