Nicole Scherzinger Just Chopped Her Hair Short — & You Won’t Recognise Her

Megan Decker
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images.
Over the weekend, the Pussycat Dolls reunited for their first live performance in a decade. Fittingly, the surprise show took place during the finale of the show X-Factor: Celebrity — where the girl band's frontwoman, Nicole Scherzinger, starred as a judge.
Fuelling all those comeback rumours in the wake of the on-stage reunion, Scherzinger just gave fans something new to talk about: Her dramatic new haircut. At last night's Fashion Awards in London (on the heels of the X-Factor performance), the singer showed up to the red carpet fully unrecognisable without her signature accessory: waist-skimming, shiny black hair.
This isn't the first time Scherzinger has debuted shorter hair — her shoulder-length lob made headlines back in 2017 — but it's certainly the shortest cut we've seen on her by a clean six inches.
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Considering one of Scherzinger's most recent Instagram posts shows her wavy black hair grazing her shoulders, it's safe to say that most of Scherzinger's 'signature' length comes from a good set of extensions. However, the new polished blunt bob serves as a statement accessory in and of itself, accentuating her jawline (and diamonds).
The whole look is giving us major '90s Posh Spice vibes — the blunt cut, nude lip, and confident smize — which certainly feels fitting considering the impending 2020 Pussycat Dolls comeback tour.
