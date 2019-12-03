The great and the good of the worlds of fashion and entertainment hit the red carpet last night to celebrate the Fashion Awards 2019 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. With Tracee Ellis Ross hosting the event (championing British designers in outfit changes featuring Loewe and Richard Quinn), plus celebrities in attendance ranging from Bel Powley to Julia Roberts, Sandra Oh to Cate Blanchett, it was a glittering affair.
So who came up trumps this year? As far as fashion moments go, we thought Meghan Markle presenting Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller with the award for British Designer of the Year Womenswear in 2018 couldn’t be topped.
Advertisement
Last night, though, Janet Jackson took to the stage to give Rihanna the Urban Luxe Award for her groundbreaking label Fenty. Wearing a tulle and satin mint green creation, it was a well-deserved accolade for the musician-slash-designer, while Jackson wore head-to-toe Stella McCartney, giving us cold-weather inspiration in a beret, faux fur coat and stomping boots.
It was a huge night for industry wunderkind Daniel Lee, who took home British Designer of the Year Womenswear, Accessories Designer of the Year, Designer of the Year and Brand of the Year for his creative direction at Bottega Veneta. Lee’s quadruple threat is a fitting celebration of his year thus far: he has turned the Italian house into a global sensation, appealing to influencers and editors alike with his accessories and ready-to-wear offering, filling the contemporary minimalist gap left by Phoebe Philo at Celine.
Adut Akech took home the award for Model of the Year, which was won last year by Kaia Gerber, while the Outstanding Achievement Award went to Giorgio Armani, British Designer of the Year Menswear was given to Kim Jones for Dior, and Business Leader was awarded to Remo Ruffini for Moncler. The Fashion Icon Award was given to trailblazing supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell.
Sarah Burton received the Trailblazer Award for her visionary work at Alexander McQueen. Employing techniques like Irish beetling and Mallon linen in her collections, she continues to push the brand forward while honouring UK craftsmanship. Industry legend Sam McKnight was awarded the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, thanks to his work in redefining the session stylist and continuing to create innovative and contemporary beauty looks.
Advertisement
A special tribute was paid to legendary Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away at the age of 85 in February of this year, just before Paris Fashion Week. An emotional speech was given by Anna Wintour and Lady Amanda Harlech, honouring Lagerfeld’s career and legacy. He was succeeded at Chanel by his right-hand woman Virginie Viard.
The BFC announced a new award for 2019: the Designers’ Designer Award, won by Christopher Kane. Spotlighting British design businesses that have reached a global audience through campaigns, product and collaborations, the award highlights the importance of brand perception in the globalised digital world.
With sustainability a pressing topic facing the wider world right now, the fashion industry has rightfully reflected on its carbon footprint and started to take measures to minimise its harmful impact on the planet. The British Fashion Council partnered with the United Nations to present the Award for Positive Change, celebrating Signatories of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, which included Emmanuel Gintzburger of Alexander McQueen; Gabriele Maggio of Stella McCartney; José Neves of Farfetch; Stefan Seidel of Puma; Thierry Andretta of Mulberry and Wolfgang Blau of Condé Nast.
A leader in the fashion conscience conversation, Bethany Williams was awarded British Emerging Talent Menswear, while London Fashion Week favourite Rejina Pyo won the womenswear category of the award.
See below for all the night’s winners:
Accessories Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
WINNER: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus
WINNER: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus
Advertisement
Brand of the Year
WINNER: Bottega Veneta
Gucci
Jacquemus
Loewe
Prada
Gucci
Jacquemus
Loewe
Prada
British Designer of the Year Menswear
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
WINNER: Kim Jones for Dior Men
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
Riccardo Tisci for Burberry
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
WINNER: Kim Jones for Dior Men
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
Riccardo Tisci for Burberry
British Designer of the Year Womenswear
WINNER: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
John Galliano for Maison Margiela
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
John Galliano for Maison Margiela
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
British Emerging Talent Menswear
Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
WINNER: Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Sofia Prantera for Aries
WINNER: Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Sofia Prantera for Aries
British Emerging Talent Womenswear
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
WINNER: Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
WINNER: Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri
Business Leader
Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
WINNER: Remo Ruffini for Moncler
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
WINNER: Remo Ruffini for Moncler
Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
WINNER: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Miuccia Prada for Prada
WINNER: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Miuccia Prada for Prada
Model of the Year
Adesuwa Aighewi
WINNER: Adut Akech
Adwoa Aboah
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow
WINNER: Adut Akech
Adwoa Aboah
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow
Urban Luxe
Alyx
WINNER: Fenty
Marine Serre
Martine Rose
Moncler Genius
WINNER: Fenty
Marine Serre
Martine Rose
Moncler Genius
Advertisement