Forget Toilet Paper: Hair Dye Will Be The Next Impossible To Get Item In The Pandemic

Celebs are already all over home hair makeovers, because there’s not much else to do besides work, exercise, and watch Netflix. Jennifer Love Hewitt, known for her gorgeous brown mane, debuted a pink tint on Instagram, accompanied by an apology to her longtime colorist, Nikki Lee. "Don't be mad, lol," she wrote, tagging Lee in her caption. "I really miss you!" Other celebs have debuted dramatic hair makeovers as well: Rosalía chopped bangs, P!nk updated her pixie cut, and Elle Fanning dyed her hair strawberry blonde.
Sounds like fun, right? It’s not super surprising that after stocking up on paper towels, toilet paper, and frozen pizza, the next thing everyone is running to buy during quarantine is box hair color. You’re not alone in your need to cover your roots or try a fun color, according to the CEO of Walmart, speaking on the Today show on Friday.
Advertisement
"You can definitely see that as people have stayed home, their focus shifted," said Doug McMillon, according to CNN.
They’re not just buying hair color, they’re turning to other means to keep their hair looking great at home, as no one is going to the salon anytime soon.
"People are starting to need a haircut," McMillon said. "You see more beard trimmers and hair color and things like that. It's interesting to watch the dynamic play out."
The waves of what people have been buying have been interesting. First, people went for hand sanitizers, cleaning products, and masks. In fact, in the week ending March 7, hand sanitizer sales skyrocketed 470% from the year before, according to Nielsen data.
Then people stocked up on toilet paper (perhaps you’ve heard about that?) and then baking and cooking products.
Now, we’re on to doing the best we can at home, with home hair color sales spiking 23% over last year, according to Nielsen data. Obviously, the necessity of staying at home is proving more challenging than anyone could expect, but keeping some normalcy through beauty routines can be helpful for people feeling upended by all of the changes in the world right now.
While coloring your hair at home can be challenging, it’s not impossible. "It's best to leave big color changes to the professionals," Lee, also Garnier celebrity hair colorist, told Refinery29’s Aimee Simeon. "You don't want to try new colors and techniques at home just because you're bored."
Advertisement
However, touching up your roots, using a toning gloss or a single-process at home is totally possible, and obviously something many of us are interested in right now. When we’re already doing DIY manis, what’s a little hair color?
Advertisement