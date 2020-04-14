With Salons Closed, At-Home Hair Dye Is Flying Off The Shelves

Celebrities have officially arrived at the at-home makeover stage of their quarantine — some out of necessity and others out of just plain boredom. Jennifer Love Hewitt, known for her signature brown hair, debuted a hot-pink tint on Instagram, accompanied by an apology to her longtime colourist, Nikki Lee. "Don't be mad, lol," she wrote, tagging Lee in her caption. "I really miss you!" Other celebs have debuted dramatic hair looks as well: Rosalía chopped bangs, Pink updated her pixie cut, and Elle Fanning dyed her hair strawberry blonde.
It’s not super surprising that after stocking up on paper towels, toilet paper, and frozen pizza, the next thing many people are running to buy during quarantine is box hair colour. If you've wanted to cover your roots or try a fun new hue, you're not alone, according to the CEO of Walmart, who spoke on the Today show on Friday.
"You can definitely see that as people have stayed home, their focus shifted," said Doug McMillon, according to CNN.
They’re not just buying hair colour, they’re turning to other means to keep their hair looking great at home — especially since no one can go to the salon anytime soon.
"People are starting to need a haircut," McMillon said. "You see more beard trimmers and hair colour and things like that. It's interesting to watch the dynamic play out."
It's different from a few weeks ago, when people went for hand sanitisers, cleaning products, and masks. In fact, in the week ending March 7, hand sanitiser sales skyrocketed 470% from the year before, according to Nielsen data, and created a shortage for health-care staff and essential workers.
Shortly after, people panic-bought toilet paper, followed by baking and cooking products. Now, it seems that many of us are on to doing the best we can at home, with home hair-colour sales spiking 23% over last year, according to Nielsen data. Obviously, the necessity of staying at home is proving more challenging than anyone could expect, but maintaining some normalcy through our beauty routines, when possible, can be helpful for people feeling upended by all of the changes in the world right now.
While experts suggest keeping the big colour changes to the pros, there are plenty of toning glosses and colour-depositing conditioners to scratch the itch in the meantime. When we’re already doing DIY manis, what’s a little hair colour?
