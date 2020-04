Hannah Ann Sluss Found Herself A Quarantine Boyfriend

While some of us are spending our time in self-isolation binge watching Disney+ movies and logging in to Club Quarantine on a Thursday night, Hannah Ann is busy flirting with a mystery man she’s dubbed her “quarantine fling.” Appearing on the newest episode of Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe , the model shared that she’s living her best life as a single gal indoors. She and her new boo have been in constant contact, scheduling FaceTime dates to talk to each other as often as they can.