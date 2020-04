Why Chris Harrison Is Optimistic That Bachelor In Paradise Will Happen This Year

If there's one thing we can all agree on in these strange, strange times, it's that we're allowed to mourn the loss of our usual routines. With most of the U.S. under shelter-in-place rules as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, we're going without things that make life fun: Weddings, birthday parties, vacations, and of course, live tweeting new seasons of The Bachelorette. While Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season is delayed until further notice, many fans are holding out hope for the 2020 season of Bachelor in Paradise . While not much is known about how long this lockdown will last, filming for Paradise doesn't generally start until June. There's still some hope it could happen, and it turns out no one's carrying a bigger helping of optimism than Bachelor Nation's host with the most Chris Harrison