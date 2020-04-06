Surprise! Nordstrom Is Giving You 15% Off Top-Shelf Beauty Today

Monday just got way better: Nordstrom announced a 15% off beauty and grooming sale on the heels of its 40% off fashion blowout bonanza from last week. Here's what you need to know before diving in.
While it's not a true site-wide sale on all things makeup, skin care, hair, and more, the Better Together sale does span an impressibly vast selection of beauty and grooming products: Shoutouts to MAC, Nars, St. Tropez, Kiehl's, and so much more.
The one catch? You don't have much time to shop the 15% off sale — the savings end tomorrow, April 7, at 9 a.m. ET, before a new deal replaces it. Click through for a few of our picks, and for those in the market, go ahead and take this as a moment to treat yourself to a luxe face cream for your night-time routine, or perhaps a fan-favorite mascara to make your lashes stand out on your next Zoom call.
