Sephora’s Spring Savings Event Is Back — & Here’s How You Can Score Big

Considering the fact that we're in the midst of a global pandemic, keeping up with the news on top of other commitments can feel like a lot, which is why practicing self-care in isolation has never been more important. While it can't fix all our worries and anxieties, creating tranquility in the day, whether you prefer meditation, exercise, or a body scrub — or all three, like us — carving out personal time to decompress can make a big difference in coping with the day-to-day changes of this unprecedented time. Lucky, it's about to get much easier to snag feel-good products, from soothing masks and fragrant body oils to time-consuming manicure kits and pretty new polishes.
Advertisement
Sephora just announced the return of its Spring Savings Event, which means it's time to get ready for major discounts. Each of its three Beauty Insider tiers — Rouge, VIB, and Insider — can score up to 20% off with the code SPRINGSAVE. Now let's break it down: Rouge cardholders (those who spend over $1,000 annually) will receive the highest markdown at 20% off from April 17 to May 1, while VIB members (those who spend at least $350 each year) will get 15% off from April 21 to April 29, and Insider members (no spending amount required) will get 10% off from April 23 to April 27.
Beauty Insider members may use this code as much as they like throughout these dates, so if you forgot to add your favorite shampoo to your purchase or a new launch catches your eye after ordering a few staples, you can always go back for more. Now for the exceptions: The promo doesn't work on products from The Ordinary, or for purchasing gift cards, and shoppers are limited to just one Dyson item.
Not a Beauty Insider Member yet? It's totally free to sign up, but you'll want to do so ahead of the sale so that you can join in on the retailer's deals, which don't come often.
Related Content:
Advertisement