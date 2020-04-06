MAC’s Second Selena Collection Is Here — & We Have The First Look

It's been four years since fans camped out overnight to get their hands on MAC's debut collection honoring Selena Quintanilla, which sold out mere minutes after it launched. Now, the brand is getting ready to drop a second collaboration to mark the 25th anniversary of the late Tejano superstar's untimely death — and we finally have a first look at the products.
While the initial collection took inspiration directly from Selena's makeup bag, like red lipstick, pink eyeshadow, and beige blush, this second round is different. "[This is] more of a celebration of her legacy," her sister Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga tells Refinery29. "It's a celebration of us as Latinas."
Quintanilla Arriaga, who worked closely with MAC to create the line, is excited to reconnect with longtime fans — and get to know the next generation that continues to feel her sister's profound impact. "Selena's legacy has actually been growing, and now with a whole new generation, everybody has their reasons for loving [her]," she says.
With the launch just weeks away, MAC is revealing the products for the first time here. Check out the entire La Reina collection — which will be available online at MAC, Ulta, and Nordstrom on April 21 — ahead.