Now that everyone has plowed through the jaw-dropping series, we’re left wondering what will be the next show to pull society together through collective shock. This week, Netflix has six new offerings to tantalize self-quarantine bingers the world over. On Friday, April 3, subscribers will get the very buzzy return of Money Heist, the Spanish-language crime thriller and mega-hit (which is powered by a staggering number of Elite stars ). If you’re too preoccupied to read subtitles right now, there is also Coffee & Kareem , a buddy comedy starring two of the most mismatched leads in history.