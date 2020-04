Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Sisters Act Fake Around Cameras & That’s Why She Physically Lashed Out

Sibling rivalry has never been quite as dramatic as it has on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where a fight between Kim and Kourtney led to blows. (Okay, so technically it was basically a scratch match, but Kourtney did draw blood.) The drama was so severe that it led to a temporary shut down of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in order for everyone to cool off. Now, an extended look at Kim and Kourtney’s fight reveals exactly why Kourtney was so mad in the first place.