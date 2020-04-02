Mason Disick Is Ready For His KUWTK Close-Up

As tensions rise between Kourtney and her sisters on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and finally bubble over in Thursday’s episode, one member of the family is stepping into the spotlight on their own terms. Kourtney’s son, 10-year-old Mason Disick, is so ready for a future in reality TV, he’s already feuding with another Calabasas-based celebrity.
Mason is the eldest child of Kourtney and her former partner, Scott Disick, and while he’s long appeared on KUWTK, he’s been in the news recently for his (not exactly parent approved) behavior on social media. In March, Mason started an Instagram account and went live to answer a bunch of questions, including those about his family. He revealed to an information thirsty public that his aunt Kylie Jenner and her ex Travis Scott are not back together, proving that, if there’s one person to go to for Kardashian news, it’s not TMZ, but Mason.
Unfortunately for Mason, Kourtney stopped her son’s Instagram influencer career before it started. That just pushed Mason to create a new TikTok account, where he once again went live to explain to fans that his account “would’ve had 2.7 mil” followers had his mom not shut it down. Those aren’t quite Kardashian-Jenner numbers yet but not bad for his first day on the job.
Though Mason may no longer be an Instagram star (his TikTok accounts have also gone dark), a video of his Instagram Live with TikTok star Addison Rae (keeping up?) has once again swept the internet. In the resurfaced video, Mason mentions Jeffree Star, the makeup mogul, calling Star “spoiled AF.”
Jeffree Star came for Kourtney Kardashian’s 10 year old son Mason Disick after Mason called him “spoiled af” on live— IG: @expsingshadycelebs (@shadycelebsig) April 2, 2020
Pt 1 pic.twitter.com/6uC6Bvy3qI
This did not sit well for Star. In a since-deleted tweet, Star wrote:
“I had $500 in my bank account six years ago…Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon!”
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick reportedly “threw some shade” towards @JeffreeStar and called him “spoiled”. Star’s response is below. pic.twitter.com/DywUKKVOl2— ᴋᴏᴅᴇᴇ ᴛʏʟᴇʀ (@kodeetyler) April 1, 2020
Star has a history of calling out the Kardashian-Jenner clan, seemingly criticizing Kylie’s “self-made” status and makeup line, as well as sharing his (pretty harsh) opinion on the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson hookup drama. Mason getting a reaction from Star just proves that he’s next in line for the reality TV show throne, should he wish to accept it when he’s at an appropriate age.
Exactly how much Kourtney’s son will appear on KUWTK now that she’s chosen to step back from the show in order to focus on other creative projects and motherhood is unclear, but you know that momager Kris Jenner is keeping close tabs on Mason. An E! spin-off might be years away, but Mason just proved he has what it takes to thrive in the spotlight.
Refinery29 reached out to Star and Kourtney for comment.
