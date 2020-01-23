Like with anything the youths think is cool, adults are not welcome. While you don't have to be a teen to be on TikTok, the app is very much designed for the underdog: The charm of it all is that one regular person in a bathroom in suburbia can reach millions by doing something as stupid as dancing with their arms threaded through their sweatpants. Which is why adults, especially famous adults, should not be allowed.
No disrespect, but I don't want to be scrolling through videos of the Mr. Sandman cat and weirdly mesmerising choreography only to have Will Smith come at me with his attempt at matching the humour and cadence of a goofy 17-year-old. It's just not cool. You already get to shine in movies and TV shows and even YouTube! Just let us have this! I will, however, allow one exception: If a famous adult appears in their child's TikTok, then it's totally okay.
This puts the appropriate distance between celebrities and TikTok, while feeding our voyeuristic desire to see them outside of the red carpet ready, picture-perfect context we're used to. Celebrity children have their own aura of mysterious cool that is much better suited to the Gen-Z-dominated app.
Laura Dern pushing her daughter to the ground, or Kourtney Kardashian waving in the background of her son's dancing feels like a stolen moment, something we were never meant to see that only TikTok could make happen. Fifteen seconds and it's over.
Here are the celebrity children you should be following on TikTok (and the famous parents that sometimes make an appearance).