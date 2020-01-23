This puts the appropriate distance between celebrities and TikTok, while feeding our voyeuristic desire to see them outside of the red carpet ready, picture-perfect context we're used to. Celebrity children have their own aura of mysterious cool that is much better suited to the Gen-Z-dominated app.

Laura Dern pushing her daughter to the ground, or Kourtney Kardashian waving in the background of her son's dancing feels like a stolen moment, something we were never meant to see that only TikTok could make happen. Fifteen seconds and it's over.