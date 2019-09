I used to think TikTok was all cool teens and memes I was already too late on to understand, but a cat named Ed may change all of that. He's the star of a recent viral video on the app that got picked up on Twitter. Ed was shared so far and wide that I finally had to download the app myself to see what it's about. The video riffs on a trend started by user Enoch True which involves lip-syncing to The Chordettes' "Mr. Sandman" using a TikTok's nine-split-screen filter. The delay between screens lines up with the song perfectly and, if done correctly, makes one person look like an entire barbershop quartet. Or, it turns out, one cat.