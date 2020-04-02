Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Sisters Act Fake Around Cameras & That’s Why She Physically Lashed Out

Sibling rivalry has never been quite as dramatic as it has on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where a fight between Kim and Kourtney led to blows. (Okay, so technically it was basically a scratch match, but Kourtney did draw blood.) The drama was so severe that it led to a temporary shut down of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in order for everyone to cool off. Now, an extended look at Kim and Kourtney’s fight reveals exactly why Kourtney was so mad in the first place.
Kim and Khloé have long expressed a desire for Kourtney to be a little more game when filming their reality show, something that Kourtney has pushed back against in favour of leading a more private life. It seems like this was the crux of what really upset Kourtney: She didn't think her sisters behaved genuinely while on camera.
A crying Kourtney attempted to explain herself.
“Do you think I want to come into this negative environment? Every fucking day?” Kourtney said in the video. “Everyday it’s your fucking attitude...it’s your fucking attitude. Every day when we’re not filming, you’re completely fine, when we’re not in this environment.”
Kim then told Kourtney to go, to which Kourtney responded that she “doesn’t want to be near your fat ass” and left the room, after which she can be heard saying via mic, “I’m stuck in this fucking trap.”
As the video continues, a behind-the-scenes shot of Kim’s back reveals just how deep Kourtney’s scratch was — something that Kim explained to Jimmy Fallon in an interview was what caused her to physically lash out.
"I don't really ever resort to violence like that," Kim explained to Fallon on The Tonight Show. "But she scratched me so hard, you couldn't see, I had like — I was bleeding. And so you didn't really get see that detail."
Since this drama unfolded, Kourtney has stepped back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She told Entertainment Tonight that the choice came from wanting to “spend more time as a mom and put more...energy there.” If it’s also to avoid further conflict with her family, though, that’s understandable.
