Bachelor In Paradise Is Still Happening This Year — Just Not How You Think

View this post on Instagram

Today, I’m sharing my last 3 points of “Finasco to Fabulous”!! #day8 Friendships Form Family- everyone needs a village of friends and family to rally around them. I’m so grateful for my people, the ones who loved me hard throughout this last year.. y’all kept me sane! 🤣 #day9 Hobbies Foster Happiness- whenever I get overwhelmed, I love to take it back to the basics. #day10 Unplug and Unwind - Unplugging from my phone and from social media gives me the space to check in with my mind, body and spirit. Thank you all for following along to this series!! This journey hasn’t been the easiest, but in a lot of ways, it’s been the biggest gift. I truly believe the best is yet to come 💜