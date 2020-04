When he arrived, I flaunted my cozy set-up, my kitchen-turned-bodega , and the absence of my roommate as a way to lure him into what could be an amazing quarantine relationship. I even hinted at the fact that my birthday was rapidly approaching and I was anxious about spending it alone. When we had sex I found myself saying out loud, “Wow, it just feels so good to be touched." Not having hugged or touched anyone in days, I was unaware how much I was craving a physical connection. It felt euphoric (and not just because I orgasmed). The following morning Ethan went back to his apartment and there I was… all alone again. Who the fuck did I become? Since when did I become co-dependent and needy? Regardless, I was triumphant! I wished for a corona boyfriend and received one immediately.