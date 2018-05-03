The Ghosters Who Still Watch Your Insta Stories

Because of the prevalence of dating apps, and all the different ways we have to chat to one another, our relationships can feel throwaway. When fates are decided with a swipe to the right or left, and we can turn down a date we don’t feel like simply by failing to respond to a direct message on Twitter, we’re no longer forced into the confrontations that daters of the past faced. Where once you might have had to tell a work colleague you’d gone for a drink with that you weren’t interested in pursuing anything more, the internet has widened our dating pools exponentially. This means that if you’re no longer interested in Sara, 25, from Tinder, you could break it off with her simply by ignoring her messages, because it’s unlikely you’ll bump into her any time soon.