Do We Owe Explanations To The People We Ghost?

Now, I handle situations like this by asking myself how I’d want to be treated if I were on the receiving end. And a lot of times, I’d like a text — just so I don’t start considering whether or not they’ve died and if that means I’m on the hook to send flowers. So I fire off a version of a “Dear John” text message: Hey. It was so nice to meet you, and I had a nice time getting to know you. But I don’t really see us working together. Thanks so much for the drinks, and be well! It takes five seconds of my time and sends out a little bit of good karma so that, when the shoe is on the other foot, I might get a text message explanation, too. There is one exception to this rule, though: If the person was a total jerk to me, or made me feel unsafe in any way, then his karma is being ghosted forever.