Madewell Just Got More Sustainable

Ever since Madewell launched its Eco Collection two years ago, a six-piece line-up of conscious denim, the New York-based brand has been improving its sustainability efforts across the board. The brand has partnered with Fair Trade Certified™ , a non-profit organization that holds fashion companies to strict ethical and sustainable standards, and Saitex, a Vietnam-based producer of sustainable denim. Saitex is known for its efforts to reduce the use of water, chemicals, and energy in the denim production process.