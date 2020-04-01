Madewell Just Got More Sustainable

On Tuesday, in anticipation of Earth Month, Madewell has announced four new sustainable initiatives, each of which will help to solidify its role as one of the industry’s most forward-thinking denim brands.
Ever since Madewell launched its Eco Collection two years ago, a six-piece line-up of conscious denim, the New York-based brand has been improving its sustainability efforts across the board. The brand has partnered with Fair Trade Certified™, a non-profit organisation that holds fashion companies to strict ethical and sustainable standards, and Saitex, a Vietnam-based producer of sustainable denim. Saitex is known for its efforts to reduce the use of water, chemicals, and energy in the denim production process.
Also in that time, Madewell launched the Do Well Shop, a microsite dedicated to the brand’s most sustainable merchandise. There, consumers can shop guilt-free pieces, from dresses to knitwear to, of course, denim, as well as find specific information about the brand’s sustainable initiatives.
Today, Madewell announced that by 2025, 100% of the fibres used in the fabrication of its products will be sustainably sourced and free of virgin plastics. To make that possible, the brand will instead increase its usage of sustainable cotton, synthetics, cellulosics, wool, and leather. For reference, the current spring collection is roughly 60% sustainable.
The brand also announced that it will continue its partnership with Fair Trade USA by making at least 90% of all its denim Fair Trade Certified by 2025. By the same due date, 100% of packaging materials will be both sustainably sourced and free of virgin plastics.
By 2030, all Madewell operations will be carbon neutral.
To kick-start these new commitments, Madewell also added a ton of new spring styles via the Do Well Shop, including a must-have tie-dye denim jacket, as well as spring-weather-ready cardigans, jumpsuits, and dresses.
