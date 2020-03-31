The 29 Items That Helped Us Make It Through March

Shopping at its worst is a trivial luxury. But we're product optimists, so we like to view it at its best: a personal means for taking action and adding value. Purchasing a useful item, no matter how big and pricey or small and cheap, can help us feel grounded when life gets rocky. And in honor of making it through one unusually shaky month, we're bridging the social distance with a virtual gathering inside March's most wanted shopping cart — filled with the items we all found some comfort in over the past 30 days.
Using anonymous audience data sourced from R29 stories, we built out the bestselling product guide ahead. Although there were, admittedly, many (M-A-N-Y!) a hand sanitizer sold, the most wanted spoils were not all disinfectant-themed. Instead, these 29 top-bought goods paint more compelling pictures of self-love, mindfulness, DIY creativity, sustainability, sexual wellness, and beyond.
From cult-favorite vibrators to comfy-chic sweatsuits, WFH organization essentials, soothing skincare routines, wine subscriptions, and more scroll on for the buys that made you and your crew feel a little less meh at the end of that March day.
