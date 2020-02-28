We made it through February 2020 — and one confusing extra day of winter. How are we going to celebrate our leap year resilience? By shopping the most wanted items from this drawn-out month. We're talking 29 of the best trending new product drops, steeply discounted flash sale finds, back-in-stock bestsellers, hidden gems, and tried-and-true essentials.
Seasoned readers won't be surprised to hear that we've been busy little product bees, buzzing into their virtual carts and picking out the top-bought items from the past
28 29 days. But, if you're an R29 newbie, don't get those privacy feathers ruffled — because all this juicy audience data is completely anonymous and sourced from past high-performing shopping stories on site.
Now, without further ado: all the trending fashion to beauty and home favorites that made this extended February feel just a little less dire.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.