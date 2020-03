If you, like most of us, are staying home to prevent the spread of coronavirus , it can be hard not to feel helpless, especially since it seems like each day the circumstances surrounding the pandemic are becoming more and more grim. Outside of those who are becoming seriously ill, the situation is already severely impacting service and independent workers in addition to small businesses including shops and fashion brands . With governmental restrictions growing, more brands are being forced to close their storefronts, causing more people to lose jobs and money. And while the situation is taking a real toll on global businesses, these measures are absolutely necessary in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. But there are still things you can do to support local businesses, especially when we live in the age of shopping online.