Our stores will be closed to the public from Monday March 16th. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ It is an immensely hard decision to make for all small businesses when cash flow is already very tight. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ We will still be posting to our Instagram Stories and operating online. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Our hourly staff will still be paid during this time.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ We have set aside 100% of e-giftcard sales to go towards payroll. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past few days, weeks, and years. ⁠⠀ Please continue to support all small businesses in your local areas by⁠⠀ 1- Writing a Google/Yelp Review⁠⠀ 2- Buy a giftcard⁠⠀ 3- Shop their Instagram/Online⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ We will continue to offer 20% Off all e-gift card purchases (you can use them right away or save them for a future date. They never expire). Use code "NEWYORKLOVE"⁠⠀ https://squareup.com/gift/630VJHWR86APF/order⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Link for egift cards in bio.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ If anyone is feeling anxious and fatigued by clickbait articles - Bill De Blasio's daily afternoon addresses to New York are full of useful information.