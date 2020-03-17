View this post on Instagram
Our stores will be closed to the public from Monday March 16th. ⠀ ⠀ It is an immensely hard decision to make for all small businesses when cash flow is already very tight. ⠀ ⠀ We will still be posting to our Instagram Stories and operating online. ⠀ ⠀ Our hourly staff will still be paid during this time.⠀ ⠀ We have set aside 100% of e-giftcard sales to go towards payroll. ⠀ ⠀ Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past few days, weeks, and years. ⠀ Please continue to support all small businesses in your local areas by⠀ 1- Writing a Google/Yelp Review⠀ 2- Buy a giftcard⠀ 3- Shop their Instagram/Online⠀ ⠀ We will continue to offer 20% Off all e-gift card purchases (you can use them right away or save them for a future date. They never expire). Use code "NEWYORKLOVE"⠀ https://squareup.com/gift/630VJHWR86APF/order⠀ ⠀ Link for egift cards in bio.⠀ ⠀ If anyone is feeling anxious and fatigued by clickbait articles - Bill De Blasio's daily afternoon addresses to New York are full of useful information.
