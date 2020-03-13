This is an almost exact flip of the events that led Polo to kill Marina in the season 1 finale, “Assilah.” During that scene, Polo approaches Marina to retrieve a watch she and boyfriend Nano (Jaime Lorente) stole from Carla (Ester Expósito), Polo's on-again, off-again girlfriend at the time. Polo is convinced that getting the watch from Marina will protect Carla. Marina asks Polo why he even cares about the drama (Polo asks Lu a similar question in the bathroom before his death). Marina then repeatedly reminds Polo that Carla doesn’t love him, and that, really, no one loves him. In a fit of rage, Polo picks up the academic statue Marina had just won and bludgeons her. Both Marina and Polo stare at each other in a state of blood-drenched shock.

