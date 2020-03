News about fatalities from COVID-19 and cities that remain in lockdown and recovery mode following the international pandemic vastly outweighs anything else happening in the world right now, full stop. But those of us restless at home, worried about the present and even more concerned about the future, need some rays of light. March Madness was going to be such a ray . The annual basketball tournament, which was going to pit 172 teams against each other in one of the most highly-anticipated sporting events of the year, was officially cancelled on March 12 . More like March Sadness.