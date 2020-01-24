Still, Leatherwood was most excited to explore what happens after Nick is free of Lucifer’s possession. Sabrina doesn’t take the aftermath of Nick’s experience lightly, and most of his part 3 arc can be viewed as an analogue for PTSD following sexual assault. Before Nick is able to get help for his resulting depression, he turns to dark methods of coping and rages against Sabrina. While some actors would be afraid to go to such grim places, Leatherwood wasn’t.

