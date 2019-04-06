Sort of. We also see him interacting with Nick and Father Blackwood, which eliminates any shape-shifter theories. As for the theory that he was Sabrina's father, that's kind of true — the Dark Lord is actually Sabrina's father, he's just not Edward Spellman, who she thought was her biological father. This explains the Dark Lord's Sabrina obsession, and makes it sliiiightly less icky that he wants her to be his queen, since I guess he means that she is his heir, not his child-bride. Not even Satan would do that.