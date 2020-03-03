Is It Possible That Bachelor Peter Weber Actually Ends Up Alone?

If Madison or Hannah do leave, though, there's always the possibility that Peter will take his mom's advice and chase the mysterious "her" down in an attempt to get back together with her. But by then it may be too late. Peter could get rejected, and there's no coming back from chasing a contestant down in a grand romantic gesture. He can't then just pick one of the other ones. If he goes after his missing contestant and she doesn't budge, he could very well be single now.