Hair breakage is a very real thing. Even if you don't have personal experience — you've never double-processed your hair in a single sitting or removed an elastic with too much of your ponytail still attached — you probably know someone who does. Like, for example, Dua Lipa.
This past weekend, the English singer/songwriter stepped out in New York City with her two-toned lob — jet-black on the bottom and ice-blonde on the top — styled in a new choppy mullet. However, on her Instagram, Lipa admitted that the layered cut was actually a complete accident, and came as a result of severe breakage from the bleach.
According to the star's Instagram Story, she's leaning into her new — and inadvertent — fringe. "PSA: This is not a haircut," Lipa posted to her Story, along with a close-up shot of the choppy platinum baby bangs. "It's bleach breakages, but I'm runnin' with it." Accidental or not, Lipa is now on a running list of celebs endorsing the shag comeback.
