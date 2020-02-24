Plot Twist: Hannah Brown & Ex Jed Wyatt Partied Together This Weekend

There are a lot of theories swirling about former Bachelorette Hannah Brown: Maybe she'll reprise her stint on the ABC show for a second season, or maybe she'll be the one to end up with Peter Weber at the end of this season of The Bachelor, or maybe she's well and truly done with the franchise and is leaving it all behind for Dancing With The Stars. (It's definitely this one.) Whatever ends up happening, the one thing people didn't have on their 2020 bingo board was her hanging out with ex Jed Wyatt — but that's exactly what happened over the weekend.
The whole reason Hannah's season of The Bachelorette became such a disaster was thanks to Jed and his secret girlfriend, which prompted Hannah to call off their engagement during the finale last year. Hannah moved on with her career, Jed moved on with a new girlfriend, but they found themselves back in the same room on Saturday night at Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin's engagement party in Beverly Hills.
Pretty much all of Bachelor Nation turned out for the celebration of the couple, who got engaged after a tumultuous season together on Bachelor In Paradise. In videos post on Instagram Stories, we see that Hannah was there, and so were people from her season, like Mike Johnson.
From that video, you may think it was just a normal night, but if you mosey on over to Jed Wyatt's Instagram, there's this:
Meaning, they were in the same place, at the same party, where alcohol was flowing and emotions were high — and what I'm saying is I hope Hannah gave him nothing more than a side-eye as she danced the night away solo holding her Mirror Ball Trophy high.
