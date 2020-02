Plot Twist: Hannah Brown & Ex Jed Wyatt Partied Together This Weekend

There are a lot of theories swirling about former Bachelorette Hannah Brown : Maybe she'll reprise her stint on the ABC show for a second season, or maybe she'll be the one to end up with Peter Weber at the end of this season of The Bachelor, or maybe she's well and truly done with the franchise and is leaving it all behind for Dancing With The Stars . (It's definitely this one.) Whatever ends up happening, the one thing people didn't have on their 2020 bingo board was her hanging out with ex Jed Wyatt — but that's exactly what happened over the weekend.